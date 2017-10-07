Indiana state police troopers have a new lifesaving tool

Indiana State Police recently received a lifesaving tool that will be given to every trooper working the road thanks to a generous donation from one of their own.

The ‘resqme’ tool is designed to brake car windows and cut seat belts.

“The resqme tool was one way for me to give back to the people of Indiana and hopefully save a life, said Master Trooper Detective Robert May.

May, who was on the state police dive team for 21 years, said he found the tool the best way to break a car window above and below the water.

May used his own funds to purchase 700 resqme tools for troopers patrolling Indiana roads.

The resqme tool can be used in any situation a window must be broken.

Educating the public and first responders on escaping a vehicle that is immersed in water has become a passion for May, whose goal is to educate as many people as he can.

May has appeared on local and national television programs promoting the steps to escape a car in the water.

A few years ago, May was approached by a women after her grandson drowned in a car.

May and the ISP Dive Team became active in educating people on escaping vehicle immersions.

Their activity led to partnering with vehicle immersion expert Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht from the University of Manitoba, and Laurent Colasse, the inventor of the resqme tool.

If your car goes into the water you will have about one minute to exit, you should immediately:

1. Seatbelts: take seat belts off or cut

2. Windows: open or break the side windows

3. Children: undo their restraints and get them out oldest to youngest

4. Out: exit through the window, children first.

After exiting, climb onto the roof and wait for help, or prepare to swim or wade out. Always attempt to roll down your window.

Even power windows typically still will work for awhile in the water.