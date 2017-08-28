INDOT preconstruction meeting is for slide stabilization projects

Indiana Department of Transportation officials met with senior project engineers representing Geostabilization International at Seymour District offices Friday, Aug. 25, to discuss a recently awarded one-year renewable contract for on-call stabilization of slide sites within INDOT’s Southeast District.

The geotechnical contractor will be responsible for repairing unstable road embankments in response to scheduled stabilization projects or landslide emergency calls involving various sites through Aug. 31, 2018.

Contract inclusions are: labor, equipment and supervision, plus engineering design plans with calculations, slope geometry, subsurface information. All work is warranted.

Soil nails measuring 20 to 70 feet in length will be utilized to arrest soil movement at many locations. The metal shafts are drilled or launched into eroding slopes. Wire mesh is attached and covered with shotcrete to finalize the structure facing. Sometimes, walls are constructed or bearing plates installed.

Four slide sites are at the top of the list for stabilization:

*U.S. 52 at the 162.8 mile marker east of Brookville in Franklin County

*Ind. 250 at mile marker 67.7 near Patriot in Switzerland County

*Ind. 156 at mile marker 26.6 between Patriot and Rising Sun

*Ind. 262 between mile markers 4.3 and 4.4 in Ohio County

Slide corrections under this contract are expected to begin in mid-September.