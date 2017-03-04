Input needed to create new vision for Dillsboro

Dillsboro business and property owners, leaders of Dillsboro area organizations, and community members are needed this Wednesday, April 5, to continue work on the Dillsboro Vision and Redevelopment Plan for the town, said town administrative assistant Susan Greco.

That’s when SDG Consultants, the group contracted to create the plan, will interview representative groups regarding their thoughts and ideas about the town’s businesses, parks, school, streets, playgrounds, lighting, biking and walking trails, traffic flow and community events.

“Without your input, SDG cannot compile the information into a plan that will help our community move forward in a positive and supportive way,” said Greco.

The interviews for each group will be:

•10 a.m., senior citizens at the Ross Manor dining room;

•Noon, business owners and/or building owners, Dillsboro Civic Club, with light lunch served;

•2 p.m., youth at Dillsboro Elementary Community Room;

•3:15 p.m., utility and street employees at Dillsboro Town Hall;

•4:30 p.m., elected officials at Dillsboro Town Hall; and

•6 p.m., Main Street members and anyone not available earlier in the day, Dillsboro Town Hall.