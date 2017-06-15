ISP detectives conducting battery investigation

On Sunday morning, June 11, at approximately 2 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Ripley County Sheriff’s Department responded to an altercation that occurred outside Whipple’s Bar located at 105 West Washington Street in Sunman, Indiana. The altercation led to two men sustaining possible head injuries and two possible suspects sought, said ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

At this time, Indiana State Police detectives believe there was an altercation with four individuals outside the business in the early morning hours. No weapons are believed to have been used in the incident. As a result of the altercation Shane M. Brown, Lawrenceburg, and Andrew A. Hammann, Sunman, sustained head injuries in the fight. Brown was transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, before being transferred to University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries. He has since been released from the hospital. Hammann initially declined medical treatment before later being treated for his injuries, said Wheeles.

Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential suspects and witnesses to the incident, he said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Kip Main, Indiana State Police, 1-812-689-5000.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office for review for potential charges.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department.