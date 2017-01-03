ISP officer promoted to sergeant

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Eric Wandersee, who began his law enforcement career in Dearborn County, has been promoted to sergeant, and will continue to serve as legislative liaison with the Indiana State Police Legal Office, said ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter.

The legislative liaison is the primary point of contact between the ISP and legislative members and staff on all legislative matters. Wandersee was assigned to the executive protection detail and the security detail at the Indiana House of Representatives in 2012.

A native of Centerville, Ind. and a 1993 graduate of Centerville High School, Wandersee attended Oakland City University and Indiana University East, majoring in criminal justice.

Wandersee began his law enforcement career in 1999 upon graduation from the 57th Indiana State Police Academy. He was assigned to the Versailles Post and patrolled Dearborn County.

In July 2001, Wandersee transferred to the Connersville Post.