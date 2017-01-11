Ivy Tech honors G’dale redevelopment

Ivy Tech Community College has recognized Al Abdon, executive director of the Greendale Redevelopment Commission, the city and the commission as its Benefactors of the Year for the college’s Lawrenceburg campus.

Abdon, the city and commission were selected based on their overwhelming generosity to Ivy Tech’s Ivy Manufacturing and Ivy Welding programs, which provide high school students with opportunities to explore and prepare for high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing.

Since 2015, Greendale and its redevelopment commission have provided $44,000 in scholarships through the Ivy Tech Foundation in support of students in the program.

“Al, along with the city and redevelopment commission, have embraced this partnership with the college, and thoughtfully provided new educational opportunities for students in our community,” said Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg Chancellor Mark Graver.

“Their generosity not only gives students a pathway to future careers, it also helps prepare our local work force and further strengthens our economy. Al has also led our Dearborn County

Manufacturers Roundtable and supported our Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center expansion, which enable us to align our educational programs with employer needs.”

The partnership allows juniors and seniors from Lawrenceburg High School to participate in Ivy Manufacturing and Ivy Welding by eliminating cost as a barrier. Scholarships cover all expenses, including tuition, fees, and books.

During the 2015-16 academic year, six juniors and seniors participated, and during 2016-17 academic year, seven juniors and seniors participated.

The support of the city and commission also was critical in the development of the new Ivy Tech Advanced Manufacturing Training Lakefront Campus facility, where Ivy Manufacturing students take hands-on technical based industrial technology and advanced manufacturing classes.

“We are sincerely grateful for the kindheartedness of Al, the City of Greendale and Greendale Redevelopment Commission. They truly represent the spirit of giving that benefits our community and helps ensure the best opportunities are available to all students,” said Andrea McDole, Ivy Tech director of resource development.

Abdon, the city and commission meet the criteria required to be considered the Ivy Tech Foundation’s Benefactor of the Year.

They have provided charitable financial support to the Foundation with plans to continue support; motivated others to support Ivy Tech by providing the spark for other dual enrollment supporters; and have had a demonstrable impact on Ivy Tech, its programs, students and communities by supporting state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and technology labs.

“Al’s steadfast commitment to economic development in Dearborn County has helped the City of Greendale and the redevelopment commission build a partnership with Ivy Tech that is crucial for preparing the work force of our community,” said Mayor Alan Weiss.

“Ivy Tech offers valuable educational pathways close to home for many of our area residents that can lead to well-paying careers right here in our community. The City of Greendale and Greendale Redevelopment Commission are pleased to provide support to the college as it is paramount to the success of our area and our residents.”

Ivy Tech Community College is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system.