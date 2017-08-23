Ivy Tech honors outstanding alumni

Ivy Tech Community College recently recognized 14 honorees, including three from its Southeast Region, at its annual Outstanding Alumni Award ceremony.

Since 1998, the Outstanding Alumni Award has recognized graduates with outstanding professional or personal achievements after completing their education at Ivy Tech. The award is designated for individuals who have made a positive contribution to the community or Ivy Tech through leadership and/or volunteering.

“The Ivy Tech Outstanding Alumni Award is the highest honor given to recognize alumni from each region for their exceptional achievements,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.

“We are proud of our hundreds of thousands of alumni that are contributing to their community, Indiana and beyond. We are successful because of all of these incredible graduates and their achievements.”

Captain Michael D. Turner, USN, Ret., is a middle school and secondary publication teacher for Madison Consolidated Schools. He has made a significant impact on improving STEM related courses which made this public school corporation certified with Project Lead the Way.

Turner also was one of 88 Selected Reserve U.S. Navy Emergency Preparedness Liaison officers.

Bo Drake is a work force alignment executive at Ivy Tech Community College. He helped launch the Skill UP II Indiana program created by the Southwestern Indiana Workforce Coalition.

The effort brought major manufacturing partners together to help solve work force needs and get participants trained and hired. Drake’s efforts have taken the work force program to the top of the state.

Jennifer (Jen) Broida is a physical therapist for SelectMed. She is praised for her commitment, dedication, professionalism, and for making a lasting impact on her patients. Broida continues to give back to Ivy Tech with her time, treasure and talent and has welcomed in students for observations.

Ivy Tech Community College is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system.