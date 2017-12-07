Ivy Tech hosting info session on healthcare careers July 19

Ivy Tech Community College is hosting an opportunity for individuals interested in healthcare to learn more about high-demand, well-paying careers in the industry and educational pathways that can lead to them.

The Healthcare Career Info Session will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg Riverfront Campus Business Conference Center, 50 Walnut St.

Anyone interested in any aspect of healthcare, from office administration to nursing to phlebotomy, is invited to attend this free event to learn more about career potentials and educational opportunities.

“Healthcare careers are among the highest demand, fastest-growing and best-paid positions in southeastern Indiana,” said Monica Bolton, Ivy Tech Program Chair of Medical Assisting and Healthcare Specialist.

“This session will provide interested individuals with valuable information about the educational opportunities that can guide them to a well-paying career in the healthcare field.”

The Hoosier Hot 50 Jobs, which lists the 50 fastest-growing, high-wage jobs of tomorrow, includes numerous healthcare-related careers.

Among the careers, registered nurse is ranked at number one on the Hot 50 jobs list, with nearly 900 openings anticipated by 2022.

Ivy Tech offers educational opportunities and pathways that can prepare interested individuals for careers in healthcare.

Programs include certified nursing assistant, healthcare specialist, medical assisting, medical laboratory technology, nursing, paramedic science, and surgical technology.

Many careers require certifications that can be earned at Ivy Tech in one year, or an associate degree that can be earned in as little as two years.

Ivy Tech credits also transfer to many colleges and universities, offering valuable opportunities to start earning a four-year degree at a fraction of the cost.

Ivy Tech Community College is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system.