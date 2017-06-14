Ivy Tech shifts focus to local campuses

Ivy Tech Community College has a new organizational structure focused on better serving its students and the state by aligning with community needs at the campus level, and empowering the campuses to be responsive to local needs, said college president Sue Ellspermann.

Multiple campuses that reported to regional leadership now will see those positions aligned at a campus level. Campuses will be self-sustaining units with a chancellor as the executive in charge.

Campus chancellors will be announced June 15 to Aug. 1, and staff will transition over the next year.

“In June of last year, I toured the state and heard from more than 750 Ivy Tech colleagues. The bi-regional structure was causing unintended consequences and difficulties in serving local communities. Our overarching focus with the organizational structure is to put more ‘community’ into community college, place more attention on students, and reduce friction across our large organization,” said Ellspermann.

The new Ivy Tech structure will have 19 campuses that include Lawrenceburg and Madison. In addition, the community college will offer classes at 26 educational sites which includes Batesville.

Ivy Tech will reinstate a “school” model on the academic side versus the current divisional structure, aligning more closely with Indiana’s key economic sectors, said Ellspermann. The schools:

Business, Logistics & Supply Chain

Public Affairs and Social Services

Information Technology

Arts, Sciences & Education

Health Sciences

Nursing

Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Technology

Faculty councils will be formed at the campus level and statewide, allowing faculty to have a broader voice in academic policy, procedures and engagement in the strategic plan implementation. Ivy Tech is developing a new strategic plan that will be unveiled in December.

“This is not a project to reduce headcount, or eliminate staff or campus locations,” said Ellspermann. “Similarly, we will not add staff. We do, however, anticipate cost-savings over time with more efficient operations allowing us to focus more resources to our programs and student services.”

Naming of campus chancellors will be the first step in implementing the new organizational structure, followed by them forming the campus team, to be finalized in the fall.