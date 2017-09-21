Ivy Tech student arrested on fraud related charges

The Indiana State Police arrested a Versailles woman Tuesday, Sept. 19, on numerous charges following an investigation into the theft of personal identification numbers from students at the Ivy Tech Community College-Madison, Indiana Campus.

The investigation by Trooper Nate Adams began Sept.11, when the Indiana State Police was contacted by Ivy Tech after they became aware of suspicious purchases that occurred using their online bookstore.

Through the investigation, Adams learned that Bioncia N. Mitchell, age 20, Versailles, a current student at Ivy Tech Community College-Madison Campus, obtained the personal Ivy Tech identification numbers of numerous other students who attended the same campus. By obtaining the identification numbers, Mitchell was able to go to the Ivy Tech online store and fraudulently purchase over $7,000 worth of items using other students’ accounts during August and September 2017. Ivy Tech officials were able to block and refund nearly half the money initially once the suspicious activity was discovered.

School officials became suspicious due to the large amount of purchases made that were shipped to different names at Mitchell’s address. School officials were also able to determine that the purchases were made using an IP address that returned to Bioncia Mitchell’s login information.

The Indiana State Police served a search warrant at Mitchell’s residence located at 178 Michael Street, Apt. A, Versailles, where much of the fraudulently purchased items were located. Mitchell was arrested at her residence and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where she was incarcerated, pending her initial court appearance.

Mitchell was arrested on felony charges of Identity Deception, Theft, and Fraud.