Keep your workplaces safe from cybersecurity threats

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is encouraging all Hoosiers to take steps to make sure households and workplaces understand the best cybersecurity practices.

This year’s theme is “Stop. Think. Connect.”

“Given the number of high-profile cyber-attacks recently, individuals and companies throughout Indiana can’t be too careful when it comes to securing their information and systems online,” said IDHS Executive Director Bryan J. Langley. “We want Indiana to be at the forefront of protecting our citizens and workplaces from these kinds of intrusions.”

Listed below are some safety tips that can help protect personal and business information:

Use strong passwords

Do not open unsolicited or unknown emails

Know the intention of others online before providing access or information

Keep web browsers and operating systems up to date

Back up important files

Visit https://www.stopthinkconnect.org/ to learn about the latest cybersecurity efforts across America.

The State of Indiana has already taken proactive steps to combat hacking and cyber-attacks on individuals and organizations. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb convened the Indiana Executive Council on Cybersecurity in summer 2017 with representatives from leaders of state government agencies, state security officials and information technology and computer security experts from the private sector.

For more information about National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2017, visit https://www.dhs.gov/national-cyber-security-awareness-month.

For more information on IDHS’s cybersecurity efforts, visit www.GetPrepared.in.gov.