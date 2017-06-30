L’burg schools adjust drug use policies

After putting a proposal to update the substance use policies for Lawrenceburg High School and Greendale Middle School under the microscope, school board member Kevin Mollaun joined his other six colleagues in approving a new policy.

The new policy ratchets up penalties for student athletes who test positive for using tobacco on or off campus, and includes penalties for those who test positive for using barred substances through the district’s random drug check policy.

The board met in special session Thursday, June 29. Although the meeting was lightly attended, Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens and Donna Thacker, director of Dearborn County Citizens Against Substance Abuse, were present

The board approved essential components that change the game. One brings the random drug policy in line with the activity/athletic policy. The former random drug policy included no game suspension penalties.

Another stiffens penalties for students who are caught using tobacco on campus or seen off campus using it, and then test positive.

The board also decided to fully go with a percentage-based system for all substances, including tobacco.

At first, it had considered penalizing by games, the system used in the Batesville school district, but coaches and parents suggested a percentage-based system is more fair, said Superintendent Karl Galey.

An initial positive test will cost athletes 50 percent of contests, or 25 percent of games or matches if the athlete, parents or grandparents report the infraction, he explained.

Using percentages across the board makes sense because some seasons are longer than others. A percentage-based system also is consistent with the method used by most Indiana school corporations, including Franklin County, he said.

A second violation would cost an athlete suspension for all games for a calendar year, and a third would end an athlete’s participation in LHS sports.

Among Mollaun’s most prominent concerns is the legality of punishing an 18-year-old adult student who uses tobacco off campus, but is reported, and then the athlete tests positive. Several times he voiced that he is not sure the district has that legal authority.

“I brought that up several times at the last (regular June) meeting. I just don’t know if we can legally do that,” said Mollaun.

Galey responded it makes no difference because the athletes have signed the no substance use pledge, and have been required to follow the rules as minors. He also stressed the policy is directed at extracurricular activities in which students elect to participant, and agree to the policy.

“The other corporations have similar policies, so it is not like we are on an island doing it. If you look at the tobacco part here, there are other corporations that have the same policy,” said Galey.

The board also agreed to ditch the part of the policy that allowed students who tested positive to practice. Galey said it is a huge liability to the corporation, but agreed it would be permissible to watch practice.

A student who retests and is found clean can then practice, but still must endure the game suspensions, he said.

Mollaun said he did not understand how the corporation would face liability issues if a student who tested positive used tobacco or alcohol off campus.

Board President Bryan Johnson responded that among the board’s responsibilities is to make an effort to deter teens from making bad choices.

Galey added counseling is the top priority with substance use issues, and that the corporation is working with the Dearborn County Community Mental Health Center to increase the school-based counselor’s job from four to five days, adding Friday.

Thacker said that for nearly 20 years teens have been held less and less accountable for making bad choices. She praised the board for confronting the issue. Deddens also spoke in favor of the changes.