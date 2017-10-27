Lawrenceburg cops receive $13,529 from Feds for body armor

Lawrenceburg’s police department has been awarded $13,529 from the U.S. Department of Justice to help purchase ballistic or stab-resistant body armor.

In all, 111 Indiana law-enforcement agencies were awarded a total $377,409 to help purchase body armor, said Dave Murtaugh, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“According to the National Institute of Justice, ballistic body armor has saved more than 3,000 police officers’ lives during the past three decades,” said Murtaugh.

The ICJI recognizes local agencies that met the requirements for the Bulletproof Vest Partnership matching grants and applied directly with the DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, he said.

The Bulletproof Vest Partnership gave funding priority to cities, towns and counties with less than 100,000 residents. The 50-50 matching funds reimburse the purchase of NIJ-compliant vests made in the United States and ordered after April 1, 2017. The local agencies listed below must request reimbursement before Aug. 31, 2019.

Following two years of declining law enforcement officer line-of-duty deaths, the country realized a dramatic 37 percent increase in officer deaths in 2010. Fifty-nine of the 160 officers killed in 2010 were shot during violent encounters; a 20 percent increase over 2009 numbers, accruing to the U.S. Department of Justice.