L'burg police investigation ends with gun fire in Georgia

A Lawrenceburg police investigation that began Tuesday, Feb. 21, ended in gun fire in Glynn County, Ga., today, Thursday, Feb. 23.

John Patrick Frohn III, 31, of BrunSWick, Ga., was injured in the exchange of gun fire with Glynn County, Ga. police as they tried to execute a warrant for his arrest. He is in stable condition at a Georgia Hospital.

The back story began when Lawrenceburg Polic e Officer Morgan Hedrick began an investigation based on a complaint made by a citizen.

The alleged victim had been notified by co-workers that her estranged husband, John Patrick Frohn III, had been calling her work place threatening to harm her. Hedrick received information that Frohn was threatening to bring a gun to the his estranged wife’s work place.

Police suspect Frohn was in the Lawrencebrg, Aurora, Greendale area on or about Monday, Feb. 20, driving a dark colored car, possibly a PT Cruiser.

The investigation revealed Frohn made several phone calls to police agencies in Cincinnati and West Chester, Ohio, and also to Aurora police making specific threats against his estranged wife, their children, and law enforcement.

Based on the threats the alleged victim received, Hedrick filed charges for intimidation in Dearborn County in conjunction with Glynn County police where Frohn was located. As the Georgia police attempted to execute the arrest warrant, gun fire was exchanged.

Lawrenceburg police thank local law enforcement and the Glynn County Police Department for assistance in the investigation.