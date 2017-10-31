Lewis brothers compete in lineman rodeo

Eighty-five Duke Energy line technicians competed in the International Lineman’s Rodeo Oct. 14 in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

They included two brothers from Dearborn County,both graduates of South Dearborn High School, Aurora.

T.J. Lewis, Moores Hill, and Marc Lewis, Hidden Valley Lake, were part of a three-man team that included Colby Quaife who resides in Avon, Ind.

Out of 238 teams, the trio placed 32nd in the Hurtman rescue where they help recover a fallen comrade at the top of a pole. This uses a 175-pound dummy that looks very real up there for the simulation. They also placed 17 out of 238 in mystery event No. 2.

Now in its 34th year, the rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world competing in events that test job-related skills such as simulated hurt-man rescues, equipment repair and pole climbs. Competitors are judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures.

“Rodeo competitions help our linemen refine their skills and work safer, faster and more effective,” said Michael Lewis, senior vice president and chief distribution officer. “The world competition is once a year where our linemen can showcase their skills and technique and see how they stack up against their peers. I am extremely proud of our linemen who are competing, and their Duke Energy family will be cheering them on.”

All Duke Energy participants at the rodeo earned their spots by competing in regional Duke Energy competitions in 2016 and 2017. Competitors who earned a spot in 2016 were unable to participate due to Hurricane Matthew power restoration efforts.

Line technicians representing Duke Energy’s six-state service area, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, will participate in the apprentice, journeyman and senior team divisions.

An apprentice is a line worker with less than four years of utility experience. A rodeo journeyman has greater than four years of utility experience, and a senior-journeyman must be over 50 years old.

The best line workers at Duke Energy and its legacy companies have showcased their talents at the International Lineman’s Rodeo for more than 20 years.

Duke Energy line workers took home 12 awards in 2015 at the International Lineman’s Rodeo and 11 in 2014.