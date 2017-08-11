Lynch is named Lauren Hill Award recipient for 2017

Dearborn County Commissioner Kevin Lynch has been named the 2017 Lauren Hill Award recipient by The Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Lynch has been a tireless advocate of Dearborn County and Southeast Indiana for years in various roles throughout the region, most recently as the first Indiana president of the OKI Regional Council of Governments.

Lynch has been a Dearborn County commissioner since 2012, and has served or is serving on several non-profit boards throughout the region. A graduate of Xavier University, Lynch was with US Bank from 1990 until his retirement.

His passion for Indiana and Dearborn County come through in everything in which he participates.

In 2014, the Chamber Board of Directors created an award to honor Lauren Hill’s legacy of inspiration, collaboration and community spirit.

The award is given each year to an individual or entity whose work has resulted in broad collaboration throughout the community to accomplish beneficial goals.

By creating the award, the Chamber’s goal was to remember Hill’s impact on the community, and continue that legacy to hopefully inspire others to continue working together towards common beneficial goals.

Call 812-537-0814 if you would like to attend the annual dinner on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Lawrenceburg Event Center.