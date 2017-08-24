Lynch named vice chair of NACo Subcommittee on Ports

Dearborn County Commissioner Kevin Lynch has been appointed Vice Chair of the Ports Subcommittee of the National Association of Counties’ Transportation Steering Committee. Lynch’s appointment was made by new NACo President Roy Charles Brooks, Commissioner, Tarrant County, Texas, on the final day of NACo’s Annual Conference in Franklin County, Ohio in late July.

Additionally, Lynch will also join NACo’s International Economic Development Task Force.

“I am honored to be appointed to such a prestigious position,” said Lynch. “I look forward to providing insight and gaining knowledge and experience regarding Ports.” He continued, “Given our local planned Port, being exposed to those on a National level will provide a wealth of information.”

NACo’s Transportation Steering Committee helps set policy on all matters pertaining to federal transportation legislation, funding and regulation and its impacts on county government. This includes highway and bridge development, finance and safety, public transit development and finance, transportation planning, airport development and service, passenger and freight railroads, ports and waterways, freight movement, and research and development of new modes of transportation.

The International Economic Development Task Force facilitates the exchange of information, ideas and resources, and guides NACo programming, concerning county-level engagement in international economic development activities.