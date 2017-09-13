Main Street celebrates successful summer in Downtown L’burg

Lawrenceburg Main Street, with the help of the City of Lawrenceburg, volunteers, and civic support, had another successful season of downtown summer events, said director Pat Krider.

The summer kicked off with the first annual “Groom & Bloom,” a downtown beautification effort led by the City of Lawrenceburg and Lawrenceburg Main Street.

“With the help of nearly twenty volunteers, and with the expertise of McCabe’s Floral & Greenhouse, beds and planters located in the downtown were filled with an assortment of flowers, resulting in an attractive and colorful downtown for the community and visitors to enjoy,” she said.

Party in the Street, Lawrenceburg’s First Friday event series, kicked off in June on Walnut Street with music by “Zack Attack,” a 90s throwback band.

The series continued in July and August, with music by DV8 and Cherry on Top. Both familiar favorites and new faces were brought to the stage, and despite weather obstacles along the way, entertained notably large crowds.

An added feature to this year’s series included a variety of food trucks at each monthly event, said Krider.

Music on the River, one of the most popular music series in the area, ran for 13 consecutive weeks.

The season kicked off with The Highwaymen, followed by other exceptional groups, including the Rigbys, Parrots of the Caribbean, Nick Netherton, and many more local and regional bands.

Downtown bars and restaurants acted as food and beverage vendors throughout the series each week.

In addition to supporting local restaurants, and bars, Music on the River also offered an opportunity to support local not-for-profits. Through Split the Pot, $8,426 was raised for local organizations in need.

Recipients this year included, Safe Passage, Special Olympics Indiana, Dearborn County Clearinghouse, Dearborn County Citizens Against Substance Abuse, Pregnancy Care Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati, P.A.W.S., the Grandmother’s Club of Southeastern Indiana, Trinity Episcopal ministries, Youth Encouragement Services Home, Prevent Child Abuse, and Lutheran Community services.

“Lawrenceburg Main Street is proud to have the opportunity to continue to support these civic groups, and appreciates all of the patrons who contributed each week to make this possible,” said Krider.

June featured two distinctive events, including the Whiskey City Regatta powerboat races and the Whiskey City Twilight Challenge competitive bike races. Both races would not have been possible without the support of civic groups, individual volunteers, and local sponsorship support.

The Friday night of the Regatta included a boat race driver meet and greet, live music and a chicken dinner by the Lawrenceburg Lions Club. On Saturday, all race-day activity was held on the levee overlooking the Ohio River.

Race spectators enjoyed powerboat racing, local food vendors, kids activities, and extreme water sports by Typhoon Tommy.

Despite a rainy start to the day, the Whiskey City Twilight Challenge resulted in successful runs, both on the amateur and pro race levels. The racetrack for the bike race stretched throughout downtown, resulting in an evening of fun and excitement for all.

The Eighth Annual Community Yard Sale and Kids Day took place on July 22. With nearly 20 vendors, the yard sale featured typical yard sale-type items and vintage merchandise. The theme for Kids Day, Build A Better World, encouraged youth participants to enjoy activity stations, both fun and educational.

Downtown businesses and civic groups participated as activity providers, including the Lawrenceburg Conservancy District, which provided free Strong’s pizza, and the Lawrenceburg Public Library, which provided special programming and activities all day long, including the Touch-A-Truck Extravaganza.

Open from June to mid-October, the Farmer’s Market, located in Newtown Park and taking place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., continues to grow each week. Market finds include fresh produce, plants, honey, eggs, baked goods, hand crafted items, candles, soaps and much more. Main Street is proud to support this effort, as the market provides healthy nutrition opportunities for the community, and encourages a sustainable economy.

Lawrenceburg Main Street’s mission is to create a positive atmosphere for Downtown Lawrenceburg by recruiting new business, promoting community pride, and developing economic tools to help make Lawrenceburg a better place to live, work and play through public/private partnerships.

The summer events align with Main Street’s promotion goal to position the downtown district as the center of the community and the hub of economic activity, while creating a positive image to showcase the community’s uniqueness.