Month brings awareness to kids abused and neglected

It often has been said children and families do their best when they live in supportive communities.

“As the coordinator of Prevent Child Abuse, I’m amazed at the efforts of local organizations and other entities who work tirelessly to enhance the lives of all community members, especially the lives of our children,” said Suzzi Romines.

Every year, 3 million children are reported abused or neglected in the U.S.

According to the Center for the Study of Social Policy, families are more likely to thrive in communities when they have strong relationships among each other, their friends, along with support from local organizations, said Romines.

When parents participate in community gatherings and parent groups, they often are more confident as parents and better able to nurture their children’s social and emotional development, she said.

Dearborn County and Ohio County organizations invite parents, teachers, and concerned citizens to participate in the upcoming locally, planned events during April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month to bring awareness to the importance of child abuse prevention. Below is a list of the 2017 April events to attend and causes to consider supporting:

•Tuesday, April 4: CMHC’s Directions! Support and Advocacy Services presents Take Back the Night sexual assault prevention event at the Dearborn Adult Center, 311 Tate St., Lawrenceburg, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a complimentary light dinner, and silent auction.

This year’s event features the topic “Social Media & Sexual Coercion,” focusing on helping individuals prevent and avoid sexual victimization through social media.

One in six women and men are victims of rape, and rape statistics have risen by 9.6 percent in the U.S. Dearborn and Ohio County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens will speak on how children are coerced into sexting with complete strangers.

The Clothesline Project will be on display with T-shirts created by rape survivors and their families, and a special presentation on cyber bullying by East Central High School senior class students will be presented.

For more information, contact Catherine Dwyer at 812-532-3470.

•Monday, April 10: Prevent Child Abuse and the Division of Child Services are partnering to offer Family Fun Night at the Lawrenceburg Community Center, 423 Walnut St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Board games, open play, crafts, face-painting, poster creations, organizational booths, and door prizes will be featured.

At 7 p.m., a presentation will be given by Cool Critters Outreach, a critter rescue organization that will bring along lizards, spiders and other critters. Bring the whole family!

•Every week in April: View the traveling pinwheel display throughout Dearborn and Ohio counties. Volunteers will place hundreds of blue pinwheels in popular locations as a reminder and a pledge to be respectful and helpful to all children. Wear blue during April to show your support of child abuse prevention.

•Saturday, April 29: SIEOC and One Community, One Family Presents the 21st Annual Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect conference at Ivy Tech Community College, Riverfront Campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mike DeLeon, motivational speaker and filmmaker, will speak on the drug pandemic. Other guest speakers and topics include Heather Meyer, “An Introduction to the Nurtured Heart Approach,” and Jessica Rainbolt, “See me: Why It’s Important To Do Assessments and Screenings.” To reserve your place, contact SIEOC at 812-926-1585. A box lunch is available for $8. Everyone must register by Friday, April 21. The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DeLeon has been called many things: drug addict and gang member on the one hand, motivational speaker and filmmaker on the other. His core message is that as a community we need to be aware of what is going on, and talk to our children, neighbors and public officials about this true crisis. His passion is to keep families on the right track.

•Sunday, April 30: National Blue Sunday. Local faith communities are encouraged to join other faith communities throughout the nation as they take the time in their morning service to pray for the victims of child abuse.

Faith organizations can register at www.bluesunday.org. A special offering for your local Prevent Child Abuse organizations or other child abuse prevention agencies is appreciated to continue awareness, education and outreach efforts.

•Friday, May 10: PCA General Meeting at 9 a.m. at SIEOC with special Guest Speaker Shelly Eldridge-Snyder, president of the Ohio River Valley Pride Coalition. Eldridge-Snyder is working with many schools and organizations to offer support to kids of the LBGTQIA community. Everyone is welcome to attend.

There is a great need for foster care parents in the region, and April’s Child Abuse Prevention month is an excellent time to consider becoming a foster care parent. As of Jan. 17, in Region 15 (Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties), 457 children were removed from their homes, with the effort to place them with relatives unless the option is unavailable.

Of the children removed, 257 were placed with relatives, 171 in a foster home, 19 in residential care and 10 placed elsewhere; 217 were placed out of their home county.

As of February 2017, there are only 60 licensed foster homes in the entire region and just 14 in Dearborn County, and two in Ohio County. The need is great in the area. If interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent, call Emily Myers at the Department of Child Services office at 812-537-5131.

To be the first to know about events and activities centered around child abuse prevention, and family activities, or if you would like to volunteer for PCA, contact the organizations above and Friend-Prevent Child Abuse of Dearborn and Ohio County on Facebook.

Also, visit www.pcain.org for educational information, trainings, and if you suspect child abuse or neglect, you can make an anonymous call to the Indiana Child Abuse hotline at 1-800-800-5556, or call 911 in an emergency.