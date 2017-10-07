Morris elected county association district VP

Dearborn County Council President Liz Morris was recently elected vice president of the Association of Indiana Counties’ Southeast District during the annual meeting in Switzerland County.

Ohio County Council member Dill Dorrell was elected as district president.

“I consider it an honor to be selected as president to represent the Southeast District of the Association of Indiana Counties,” Dorrell said.

Dorrell and Morris represent elected county officials in the Southeast District of the state, which includes the following counties: Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, Switzerland, and Washington. There are six districts in the state.

The district meeting also included a synopsis of the 2017 Indiana General Assembly by AIC staff.

The Association of Indiana Counties, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 1957 for the betterment of county government.

The various functions of the AIC include lobbying the Indiana General Assembly on behalf of counties, serving as liaison among counties, state and federal agencies as well as providing technical assistance and training to county officials and employees.