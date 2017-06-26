New Ivy Tech L’burg campus chancellor a familiar face

Ivy Tech Community College has named Mark Graver chancellor of its Lawrenceburg campus as a part of the College’s new organizational structure, said College President Dr. Sue Ellspermann.

The new structure will better align with community needs at the campus level and empower campuses to be responsive and nimble in meeting local needs, she said.

Prior to the change, multiple campuses reported to regional leadership, including the college’s Columbus and Southeast regions, which included the Lawrenceburg campus, reporting to a single, shared chancellor.

Lawrenceburg will now be a self-sustaining campus with Graver serving as chancellor. Graver previously served as the Lawrenceburg-Batesville Campus President, a position that is being phased out as part of the organizational structure.

“I am sincerely thankful and honored to serve as chancellor of the Lawrenceburg campus, and look forward to serving the Lawrenceburg students, community, faculty and staff, in this newly created role,” said Graver.

“Our talented team of faculty and staff will continue to help our students reach their educational and career goals as we align our programs with the needs of our area work force and drive economic development throughout Southeastern Indiana.”

Graver will continue to lead initiatives that advance education and economic development in local communities. As campus president, he led initiatives to develop the 12,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center at the Ivy Tech Lawrenceburg Lakefront Campus and formed partnerships with WorkOne and One Dearborn to host their operations at the Lakefront campus.

Graver joined Ivy Tech in 1992 as a computer faculty member at the Madison Campus. He moved to the Batesville Campus in 2000, assuming the responsibilities of program chairman for the Business and Computer programs. In 2003, he was named Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at the Lawrenceburg and Batesville Campuses.

“We appreciate Mark’s dedication to Ivy Tech and the significant role he will play leading and growing the Lawrenceburg campus,” said Ellspermann.

“He has held various leadership roles at Ivy Tech and this is the perfect next step for him. He has done a wonderful job leading the campus and in this new structure, Mark will intentionally focus on community needs, and supporting our outstanding faculty and staff as they continue to grow enrollment and meet workforce needs, and successfully serve our students.”

Graver, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University and a master’s in administration from Central Michigan University, has worked as an adjunct faculty member for Northwood University and Indiana University/Purdue University.

He is an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of captain while serving in the Strategic Air Command as a navigator, radar navigator, and offensive systems officer on B-52 and B1B Bombers.

Graver has served on many Ivy Tech statewide committees, including the President’s Executive Council, Regional Academic Officers’ Committee, Safety and Security Committee, Green Team Committee, Strategy subcommittee of the College’s Accelerating Greatness 2013 strategic plan, and Engagement and Service Committee in preparation for a 2009 Higher Learning Commission accreditation visit.

In 2003, Graver received the regional President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction, and has maintained a 16-year membership with the American Technical Education Association. He was recognized in 1998 as the Outstanding Technical Teacher of the organization’s Great Lakes Region.

Graver has served as a member of the Region 9 Adult Education Consortium; member of the Dearborn Community Foundation Board, having served as a chairperson, vice president, and president; and a member of the Lawrenceburg Main Street Board, having served as vice president and president.

He is a current board member of the Dearborn County Community Mental Health Center, board member and treasurer of the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce, treasurer of the Lawrenceburg Kiwanis Club, board member of the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, board member of One Dearborn - Economic Development, and a member of the Dillsboro American Legion Post No., 292 and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Graver lives in Dillsboro with his wife Debra.The couple has two adult children.

Ivy Tech Community College is the state’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system.