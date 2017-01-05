Ohio County landmark remains on state 10 most endangered list

Indiana Landmarks has once again issued it’s 10 Most Endangered, an annual list of Hoosier landmarks in jeopardy.

The list includes a courthouse, municipal, commercial, community and school buildings, houses, and barns that share an unusual characteristic.

These places shape lives and give identity to communities, and when they’re gone, they leave a void that can’t be filled, said Marsh Davis, president of the nonprofit preservation organization. While some might call these lost causes, we can point to countless 10 Most success stories places on the brink of extinction that were saved, restored, and repurposed, he adds.

Demolition has claimed only 16 of the 119 Most Endangered sites listed since 1991, while 72 places are completely restored or no longer endangered.

The 10 Most Endangered in 2017 includes three sites repeating from last year’s list and six new entries.

Returning to the list are: Washington County Courthouse, Salem

Speakman House, Rising Sun

Pryor’s Country Place, Fox Lake

One entry on the 2017 list returns to the list after a long absence:

Simpson Hall, Indiana School for Deaf, Indianapolis

Six sites appear on the 10 Most for the first time:

Old Fire Station 18, Indianapolis

Old Marquette School, South Bend

Marion National Bank Building, Marion

Old YMCA, Terre Haute

Newkirk Mansion, Connersville

Round and polygonal barns, statewide

The Speakman House, Old State Road 56 at Laughery Creek in Rising Sun, is in inexorable decline that could turn the structure into a ruin.

One of Indiana’s great nineteenth-century houses, it sits on a rise above Laughery Creek near Rising Sun, with a view of the Ohio River. The deterioration of the porches has escalated over the past year since the long-vacant house first appeared on the 10 Most list.

The property, subject of local myth and legend, includes a tunnel, outbuildings, a stone arch bridge, and a vintage water pump. In the 17-room house, a curving staircase rises from the entrance hall and nine double fireplaces remain, including two in the huge country kitchen, but the porches are collapsing, the roof leaks, and the interior suffers water damage.

The Speakman House desperately needs a restoration-minded buyer. In the past year, the owners have agreed to allow Indiana Landmarks to commission a building assessment, the first step in establishing a fair sale price, said Jarrad Holbrook, who runs Indiana Landmarks’ Southeast Field Office in nearby Aurora.

Places that land on the 10 Most Endangered often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, owners who simply lack money for repairs, remote location or its opposite, encroaching sprawl that makes the land more valuable without the landmark.

Indiana Landmarks populates the 10 Most list with important structures that have reached a dire point.

The list generates helpful attention from communities, developers, potential buyers and strategies for saving these places, said Davis.

To find out more about each of the 10 Most Endangered, visit www.indianalandmarks.org or contact Indiana Landmarks, 1-317-639-4534 or 1-800-450-4534.