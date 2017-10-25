Organizations team up to develop new Dillsboro Cultural Arts Center

The Friendship State Bank presented the town of Dillsboro with a $18,000 check Monday, Oct. 23, toward the purchase of a building at 12926 Bank St., that will be transformed into a cultural arts center.

Thom Maltbe and Rebecca Davies, both local artisans, first developed the vision for the center.

“There are places in every community for artists to share their work,” said Maltbe. “We want a place where artists can also connect with the community through art.”

Maltbe is a 37-year Dillsboro resident. He teaches at South Ripley, serves as the Dearborn Highland Art Council president, and offers art lessons.

Davies, a Dillsboro native, is an accomplished artist whose work is well known on the West Coast and East Coast. She was inspired to bring her art back to her hometown.

Davies and Maltbe began brainstorming and enlisted Dillsboro Economic Development Director Susan Greco to help them find a place for a pop-up gallery.

Greco contacted Friendship State Bank CEO Chris Meyer regarding the Friendship Insurance building.

“The building seemed to be great for the purpose,” said Greco. “Many ideas spawned and exploded because of Chris’ willingness to discuss anything. He asked how both the city and

The Friendship State Bank could make this happen.”

“Art is an important component of vibrant communities,” Meyer shared. “Friendship State Bank is excited to support the conversion of this empty building to a thriving center for Dillsboro.”

The center will be a work space where artists can grow their work as well as exchange ideas with fellow artists.

The building will be open to the public, and individuals are encouraged to interact with artists and get a glimpse into the day in the life of an artist.

Visual and performance-based art will be included in the center. Painters, potters, photographers, poets, musicians, dancers and writers are all welcome.

Additionally, they hope to host events including juried art shows, photography exhibits and more. Artists’ work will also be available for purchase, providing a place to purchase affordable, local art.

The building’s upstairs apartment will accommodate space for an “artist in residence.”

This will provide an affordable place for an artist to live and work. Additionally, it will allow the center to be open more hours for the public.

The city’s short-term goal is to open the building as soon as possible so artists may begin working. Artists will put in time to clean, paint and prepare the building. They hope to host a public grand opening in December.

Greco attributes collaboration as the key to this project’s realization. She looks forward to the continued cycle collaboration tends to spark.

A business contributes to the community where the artists are then provided space to work. Artists then give back by providing lessons and working with others. The cycle of collaboration and giving continues to grow.