Paint your way to a better facade

Are you a Lawrenceburg homeowner looking to improve the exterior of your home this spring? Lawrenceburg Main Street now is accepting applications for the Residential Paint/Facade Improvement Grant Program.

The grant program is intended to increase the curb appeal of owner occupied residences within the corporate limits of the City of Lawrenceburg, and in turn compliment the surrounding neighborhood in terms of appearance and property value. A total of $10,000 for calendar year 2017 has been set aside for the program.

“The Residential Paint Facade Grant Program has been very popular in the past, but was suspended in 2016 due to lack of funding, said Main Street Director Pat Krider.

“This year, the program is back and has been revised to increase the impact on and benefits to the participating residences. Homeowners will now be asked to contribute funds to their projects, but in turn will be able to accomplish improvements that are larger in scope.”

The grant will provide $2 for every $1 spent by the grant recipient, up to a maximum grant of $750.

Permissible projects include exterior painting, doors, windows, front porches & fences, gutters, miscellaneous repairs and limited pressure washing.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, May 15. Successful recipients will be announced in mid-June. Grant recipients must begin their projects no later than Sept. 30, and must be completed with all invoices submitted to the Main Street office by Dec. 15, said Krider.

The Main Street Design Committee will judge applicants using a point system based on project impact to the residence and to the surrounding neighborhood, and the level of need based on the visual materials provided. Previously completed projects are not eligible for funding.

Grant applications and more information about this program can be found at www.thinklawrenceburg.com.