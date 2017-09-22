Police investigate fight at sports bar

On Sept. 21, at approximately 7:57 p.m., the Dearborn County Sheriff's Department, Greendale Police Department, Hidden Valley Lake Deputies and the Indiana State Police were dispatched to Willie's Sports Cafe located in Hidden Valley Lake for a report of a fight involving several subjects from the lron Horsemen Motorcycle Club.

The responding officers located the victim outside the restaurant by the picnic tables near the volleyball court and the 45-year-old male victim was bleeding from a laceration over his eye. Witnesses stated that several men attacked the victim and then left the scene prior to the officer's arrival.

The case is being investigated by Detectives with the Dearborn/Ohio County Special Crimes Unit.

"lt's disappointing that these individuals would carry out an attack like this in a family-oriented setting with children present. We can assure our citizens that this kind of behavior will not be

tolerated in our community," stated Dearborn/Ohio County Prosecutor's investigator, Shane McHenry.

lf you have any information regarding this investigation, please call 1-812-537 -3571