Protection team revises plan to improve drinking water quality

The local planning team for the Wellhead Protection Plan covering water provided by Aurora and Lawrenceburg-Manchester-Sparta Conservancy District recently held its yearly meeting which resulted in revisions to the plan, including providing educational information in Annual Drinking Water Quality Reports mailed to customers.

In addition, notification letters will be sent to the Indiana Department of Transportation and Aurora Street Department requesting that use and application of chemicals be minimized or restricted on roadways near the well field, said Aurora Utilities Director Randy Turner.

“Emergency notification procedures will be included with the letters to follow in the event of a spill of a hazardous substance or a petroleum product occurs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the utilities are working to identify locations of private wells to determine if they are active, inactive or abandoned, said Turner.

Damaged wells or those no longer used are potential conduits for surface contamination to reach groundwater and contaminate the aquifer, which is the source, he explained.

Aurora residents with wells on their property should contact the city’s utilities at 812-926-2745. Folks served by L-M-S should call 812-926-2850.

The utilities’ WPP was first approved by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management in 2001, and updated and again approved in 2009. A five-year update was approved by the state in 2014.

“Since that time, the local planning team continues to meet annually to update the plan, and implement management strategies to protect our drinking water source,” said Turner.

A complete copy of the WPP and educational pamphlets are available at the Aurora Utilities Office, 110 Main St., and L-M-S Conservancy District Office, 1406 Sunnyside Ave., Aurora.

Here are some tips to help protect the drinking water source:

•Learn about groundwater and your water source.

•Participate in watershed clean-up activities.

•Limit use of chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, and other hazardous products. Buy what you need, reducing the amount to be discarded later. Be sure to follow label directions.

•Recycle used oil, automotive fluids, batteries and other chemical products. Do not dispose hazardous materials in toilets, storm drains, wastewater systems, creeks, alleys or the ground. These actions pollute the water supply.

•Contact the Dearborn County Solid Waste Management District at 812·926-9963, or visit dearborncountyrecycles.com for recycling information and events.

•Check your car, boat, motorcycle and other machinery for leaks and spills. Collect leaks with a drip pan until repairs can be made. Clean up spills by absorbing. Do not rinse with water or allow spills to soak into the ground.

•Have septic systems inspected and serviced every three years.

•Plug abandoned wells to bar direct routes for surface contamination to reach groundwater. Contact a licensed well driller for assistance.

•Keep in mind that aquifers collect and store rainwater and snowmelt that soaks into the ground.

“Aurora Utilities and L-M-S Conservancy district feel that drinking water protection is the responsibility of all citizens. By assisting us with these efforts, residents and businesses can help ensure that people of Aurora, Lawrenceburg, and other surrounding communities have a safe water supply now and in the future,” said Turner.