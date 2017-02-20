Quilters honor veterans for service to country

A Quilt of Valor ceremony was held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Tanner Valley United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg, before a large crowd in the dining area of the church.

It was coordinated by Cindy Peace, who is the area representative for the Quilt of Valor Program. The beautiful quilts were hand made by members of the Rivertown Quilters Club from Lawrenceburg and they are a very dedicated group who make these quilts to present to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

P.G. Gentrup, Rising Sun, introduced the recipients of the quilts to the audience and told about their service. After eight quilts were presented, Peace then had Gentrup come forward and surprised him with a Quilt of Valor too.

The special guest of the evening was a World War II Veteran, Alvin “Bud” Rullman, from Cleves, who served aboard the USS Massachusetts in the Pacific Theater and earned nine battle stars while witnessing several Japanese Kamikaze Pilots in action. After Gentrup introduced him, he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The others receiving quilts were: Jerry Bondurant from Aurora who served in the Army’s 101st Airborne from 1961-64; Joe Halloran from Rising Sun who served with the Army’s 1st Cavalry in Vietnam; Paul McClary from Harrison, who served in the Air Force during the Korean War and he’s the brother-in-law of Bud Rullman; Robert “Bob” Beck who served in Vietnam with the Army and now lives in St. Leon; Paul Maije who served six years in the United States Marines from 1962 to 68 including duty in Vietnam and resides in Greendale; Kevin Cook from Dayton, Ohio, who served from 1981 to 1994 in the U.S. Army; Ron Spurlock from Rising Sun who served with the United States Marines with a tour of duty in Vietnam and P.G. Gentrup who served with the Army’s 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1967-68.

All those who received quilts expressed their sincere gratitude to the ladies responsible for making these beautiful quilts and there were several members of the Rivertown Quilters in attendance.