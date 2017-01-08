Regional art show displays creativity within a 100-mile radius of Aurora

Every year the residents of Dearborn County have the opportunity to view, and perhaps purchase, some outstanding art at Southeastern Indiana Art Guild’s Regional Art Show.

This year, the 5th annual show runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 19. It begins with a reception open to the public on Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Art Guild Studios, 2nd and Main Streets in Aurora.

At the reception you can meet the artists, listen to harp music by Pamela Jurgens, and applaud the presentation of awards.

Yes, there are awards, over $3,500 in prize money given to the art work in a variety of categories such as oil painting, acrylic, graphite and colored pencil, watercolor, and photography.

There is also a children’s division. Refreshments will be provided by guild members and Great Crescent Brewery.

Artists within a 100 mile radius of Aurora are invited to enter the show and this year, over 50 artists from Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio entered two pieces of art work each.

But if you miss the reception, there will be plenty of chances to see the show.

Hours for the show are: Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, the last day of the show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marge Beinkemper and her committee including Chris Campbell, Terri Keller, Pat Mulvaney, and Ann Seaver have worked hard to showcase this year’s art.

Joan Abdon, her granddaughters, Mary Jo Finnegan, and Rita Ashcraft decorated the windows and the interior of the Gallery for the show.

The guild would like to thank our many sponsors who have donated to our non-profit organization. Without their support, events like this show would not be possible.

The guild meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Art Guild Studios and welcomes visitors and new members.