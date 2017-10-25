Register Publications nabs top awards in advertising contest

Register Publications nabbed 15 Hoosier State Press Association Advertising awards in the non-daily division, recently presented at the organization’s Conference & Awards Gala in Indianapolis.

The awards are for a wide range of categories, and include four first-place finishes.

First place

•Home category: Lydia Morath - Home Furniture

•Lifestyle & Recreation: Lydia Morath - Harrison Recreation Commission

•Special Section Mini Tab or Smaller: Lydia Morath, Joe Awad, and Staff: 2017 Events & Adventure Guide

•Fashion: Lydia Morath - Aurora Floral

Second Place

•Indiana’s Top Advertising Designer: Lydia Morath

•Residential Services: Lydia Morath - Fish Window Cleaning

•Churches and Nonprofits: Kyle Joyce - Lawrenceburg Library

•Fashion: Lydia Morath - Livery of Aurora

•Lifestyle and Recreation: Lydia Morath - City of Lawrenceburg

•Other Retail Advertising - Gambles

•Entertainment & Restaurants: Lydia Morath - Bel-Air Drive In

•Best Publication Cover: Lydia Morath - Events & Adventure Guide 2017

Third Place

•Think Outside the Box: Lydia Morath - Snapshots

•Other Retail Advertising: Lydia Morath - City of Lawrenceburg SNAP

•Special Section Tab or Broadsheet: Lydia Morath, Joe Awad, and Denise Freitage Burdette - Family First 2016.