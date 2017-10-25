Register Publications nabs top awards in advertising contest
Register Publications nabbed 15 Hoosier State Press Association Advertising awards in the non-daily division, recently presented at the organization’s Conference & Awards Gala in Indianapolis.
The awards are for a wide range of categories, and include four first-place finishes.
First place
•Home category: Lydia Morath - Home Furniture
•Lifestyle & Recreation: Lydia Morath - Harrison Recreation Commission
•Special Section Mini Tab or Smaller: Lydia Morath, Joe Awad, and Staff: 2017 Events & Adventure Guide
•Fashion: Lydia Morath - Aurora Floral
Second Place
•Indiana’s Top Advertising Designer: Lydia Morath
•Residential Services: Lydia Morath - Fish Window Cleaning
•Churches and Nonprofits: Kyle Joyce - Lawrenceburg Library
•Fashion: Lydia Morath - Livery of Aurora
•Lifestyle and Recreation: Lydia Morath - City of Lawrenceburg
•Other Retail Advertising - Gambles
•Entertainment & Restaurants: Lydia Morath - Bel-Air Drive In
•Best Publication Cover: Lydia Morath - Events & Adventure Guide 2017
Third Place
•Think Outside the Box: Lydia Morath - Snapshots
•Other Retail Advertising: Lydia Morath - City of Lawrenceburg SNAP
•Special Section Tab or Broadsheet: Lydia Morath, Joe Awad, and Denise Freitage Burdette - Family First 2016.