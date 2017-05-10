Home
Pictured from Sunman-Dearborn schools, back row from the left, are: Melissa Kuhn, RN, S-D Middle School; Jeannie Herman, retired teacher; Betty Bourquein, Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation chairwoman; Cindy Morton, S-D director of support services; Elaine Roope, RN, Sunman Elementary. Front row: Brittany Rademacher, RN, S-D Middle School; Megan Davidson, RN, Sunman Elementary and Sue Simpson, RN, Bright Elementary.Pictured from South Dearborn schools, back row from the left, are: Jo Sloan, retired teacher; Charles Amos, assistant manager at Walmart; Stacy Halbig, head nurse/SD Middle School; Anita Reckers, nurse substitute accepting for Aurora Elementary nurses Jessica Peak and Katie Carlin. Front row: Carrie Hobbs, Dillsboro and Moores Hill elementaries, Wanda Michelletti, Manchester Elementary and Debbie Walston, SD High School.Pictured from Lawrenceburg schools, back row from the left, are: Denise Kaffenberger, Dearborn County Retired Teachers President; Karl Galey, Lawrenceburg schools superintendent; Anita Trennepohl, director of community public relations for Dearborn County Hospital. Front row: Jenny Cash, associate degree in nursing at Greendale Middle School; Stacy Palmer, head nurse/NP at Central Elementary, and Michael Schwebler, CEO and President of Dearborn County Hospital.

Retired teachers honor school nurses

Thu, 10/05/2017 - 16:10 Journalpress1
The Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation, Dearborn County Hospital, and Walmart provided $100 grants to each of the full-time school nurses in Dearborn and Ohio Counties and $50 grants to each of the job share school nurses.

School nurses were honored at a reception at Dearborn County Hospital by the retired teachers, the school superintendents, and their respective sponsors.

Representatives of each group spoke of the need for school nurses and commented on some of the things they do in their daily schedules. 

Several retired teachers were able to relate specific times when they experienced the need for a school nurse on a field trip or in the classroom. 

An anonymous poem “I Am a School Nurse” was read celebrating the life of a school nurse.

The group enjoyed a nice light supper provided by the retired teachers and the hospital.