Retired teachers honor school nurses

The Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation, Dearborn County Hospital, and Walmart provided $100 grants to each of the full-time school nurses in Dearborn and Ohio Counties and $50 grants to each of the job share school nurses.

School nurses were honored at a reception at Dearborn County Hospital by the retired teachers, the school superintendents, and their respective sponsors.

Representatives of each group spoke of the need for school nurses and commented on some of the things they do in their daily schedules.

Several retired teachers were able to relate specific times when they experienced the need for a school nurse on a field trip or in the classroom.

An anonymous poem “I Am a School Nurse” was read celebrating the life of a school nurse.

The group enjoyed a nice light supper provided by the retired teachers and the hospital.