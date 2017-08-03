Rider promoted to HR manager at MGP Lawrenceburg Distillery

Lisa Rider has been promoted to human resources manager at MGP’s Lawrenceburg distillery. She has extensive experience serving in various human resources roles, including five years with MGP.

“Lisa has a strong track record and qualifications in human resources and employee relations,” said Debbie Robinson, human resources director for the company.

“In her new role, Lisa will be responsible for the management of HR functions and the implementation of HR initiatives at our Lawrenceburg facility. Her professional experience, along with her relatively recent completion of a master’s degree in human resources leadership, will be mutually beneficial to her and MGP.”

Rider was hired as human resources generalist at the Lawrenceburg distillery in February 2012. In her new position, she will continue to provide support in the areas of staffing, employee relations, compensation, benefits, and employee training, as well as rewards and recognition. Rider will also remain directly involved in activities related to performance management, legal compliance, labor relations and new employee orientation.

For five years before joining MGP, Rider was employed by Comair Airlines, Erlanger, as human resources assistant. She developed an improved merit increase tracking system for about 400 employees, managed the leave of absence program for maintenance employees, maintained personnel files, processed payroll, and coordinated the on-boarding process and other human resources functions.

Preceding that role, she completed a human resources externship with Pinnacle Staffing in Florence, Ky. She also served as senior technical records specialist/supervisor and maintenance reliability analyst for Astar Air Cargo, Inc. (formerly DHL Airways) for about 22 years in Erlanger, Ky., and Wilmington, Ohio.

Rider received a bachelor’s degree in human resources leadership from Sullivan University, Louisville, in 2010. She earned her master’s at Sullivan in 2014.

