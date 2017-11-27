Roads will close for Jingle Bell Run in Greendale

The 2017 Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk is sponsored by Voices of Indiana, providing a challenging choral experience to singers of all ages in and around Dearborn County.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9:30 a.m.

The following roads will be closed between 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.:

Nowlin (between Cora and Mary St.)

Mary St.

Ludlow St.

Cook Ave.

Nowlin

Cora Ave.

Becket Landing

Miller Ave.

Haag Ave. (between Miller and Nowlin)

This mostly flat, chip-timed race starts at the Greendale Cabin and winds its way through the charming neighborhoods of the Greendale.

See directions to the race and pre-registration info online at www.StuartRoadRacing.com.

If you like, come run or walk dressed in a holiday costume.

Plan on staying for awards, door prizes, cookies and hot chocolate.

Cost day of is $20 without T-shirt, $25 with T-shirt.