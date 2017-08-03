Rumsey looks forward to golf after 41 years in banking

John Rumsey, Aurora, is retiring following 23 years with The Friendship State Bank and 41 years in banking. Rumsey’s last day will be Saturday, March 25.

Rumsey’s banking career commenced in 1975 following graduation from Indiana State University with a degree in business administration and accounting. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rumsey pursued banking and was hired by People’s National Bank in Lawrenceburg.

Rumsey spent two years as a teller and branch manager before settling into his role and passion as a lender. Rumsey joined The Friendship State Bank in August 1993 as loan officer for the Dillsboro branch, where he served until moving to the new Lawrenceburg location in June 2016.

“My job is very rewarding especially when I am able to help a customer purchase a home they thought may never happen,” said Rumsey. “We just want to do whatever it takes to help customers. Friendship makes it easier to do that.”

You may have spotted Rumsey on the golf course with a Friendship State Bank team. CEO Chris Meyer recalls golfing many outings with Rumsey and Bank President Jim Lemon.

Meyer admits he was terrible with a driver and lost more balls off the tee than he should. Rumsey offered Meyer some good advice that stuck on and off the green.

“‘Chris, quit killing yourself here,’ he said. ‘It’s best ball, so it doesn’t matter how far your drive goes. … Use a five-wood and send it down the fairway and at least keep your ball!’” Meyer remembered.

“I guess that means know your limits and play to your strengths. Wise guidance from a wise man.”

Mike Davies, chief lending officer, reminisced of travels with Rumsey for training including an escalator ride behind Donald Trump in the 1990s, but Rumsey’s compassion is what has left a lasting impression.

“I have always admired John and that he has never lost his passion for helping people. He would offer his best and do everything he could to help,” said Davies. “I can’t think of anyone more well-deserving of a prosperous and heathy retirement than John and Gladys.”

Rumsey plans to golf, enjoy vacation and the opportunity to simply do whatever he likes whenever he likes. Still, he admits he will miss the people.

“It’s been a great ride. The people I work with and customers have been great. I’ve made a lot of friends with my coworkers and customers,” said Rumsey.

An open house will be held at the Lawrenceburg office on Friday, March 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. All friends, coworkers and well-wishers are welcome to stop by.