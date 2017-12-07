Sale offers teaching supplies

The Retired Teachers of Dearborn County are hosting Teachers’ Treasures Sales in two locations this summer.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, the teachers will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hubble’s Corner, 12523 North Dearborn Road, east of Sunman, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Aurora Lions Club Building, 228 Second St., Aurora.

Parents, home-schoolers, public school teachers, private school teachers, grandparents, or anyone interested in obtaining new or slightly used teaching materials, are encouraged to come and shop.

Items for sale are donated by retired teachers and other area school teachers.

Early reading skill books, books for pleasure reading, reference books, math books and manipulatives, games, art supplies, maps, posters, CDs, and student workbooks are just a few of the items that will be for sale at a nominal fee.

Proceeds from the sale are used to fund local scholarships and to provide grants for local teachers to pursue special projects and purchase materials and equipment.

For more information, contact Jim at 812-623-5125 or Jo at 812-926-1329.