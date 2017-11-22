Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign begins

On Nov. 17, the local unit of the Salvation Army kicked off its primary fundraising drive, The Red Kettle Campaign.

Countertop red kettles have begun appearing in stores, restaurants, and other business establishments throughout our local area.

Manned kettles will be at Walmart, Kroger, Orscheln, and Tandy's IGA in Rising Sun at various times throughout this holiday season.

The kettle drive supports many community programs administered in Dearborn and Ohio counties.

The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance to individuals and families for transportation, clothing, housing, utilities, medicine, and groceries.

The unit also works closely with other aid providing agencies in Dearborn and Ohio counties so that assistance can be rendered to a broader group of individuals and families.

The local unit participates in the "Tools for Schools" program and supports the efforts of the "Coalition for Christmas" run by the Clearinghouse and the" Cops and Kids" Program run by members of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The contributions made to the Red Kettle Campaign helps fund these and other programs supported by the Salvation Army.

Volunteers are needed to man the kettles. Volunteers can be individuals, school or church groups, and civic organizations.

If you or your group would like to volunteer to ring the bell for the Salvation Army, contact Sue Manford at 1-812-744-3914.

It is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit knowing that your efforts and time can ultimately help so many who are in need.