SD petition and remonstrance results take time to sort, verify

Petition and remonstrance forms regarding the $9,760,000 in proposed improvements at South Dearborn High School were due back to the Dearborn County Voter Registration Office at the county clerk of courts office by 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Now the wait begins to see if more verified, valid signatures were gathered on the yellow petition forms, in favor of the project, or on the blue remonstrance form, against the project.

After the forms were turned in, the county clerk of courts office has 15 business days to verify the signatures and the form carriers as valid registered voters of the South Dearborn school district, said county clerk of courts Rick Probst.

From there, the county auditor has up to 10 business days to verify land owners within the district, he said.

Petition and remonstrance signers must be verified school corporation registered voters and/or land owners.

Then the clerk’s office has 10 additional business days to consolidate the information between the clerk’s office and auditor’s office, said Probst.

The results, by law, may not be known until mid-April. He does believe, however, they could be tallied sooner, he said.

Both the clerk’s office and auditor’s office still have to deal with busy daily work schedules, but a process is in place to dig in and make sure every valid signature is verified, he said.

“We are looking to count every valid signature,” said Probst.

If the remonstrance forms received the most valid signatures, the project must be halted for at least a year unless significantly altered. If the petitions received the most valid signatures, the project can proceed.

Many on both sides have expressed support for the bulk of the proposed improvements and repairs to the high school.

However, a couple areas sparked controversy including a possible artificial turf football field and additional activities center.

When the results are known Probst said he anticipates a press release will be released and a direct notification also will be sent to South Dearborn school board.