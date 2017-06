Joshua Batchelor

Lawrenceburg police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Joshua Batchelor, 37, was last seen walking in the area on Ind. 48 and Bellaire Drive on the hill in Lawrenceburg Wednesday, April 26.

He left his residence without certification, money or cell phone, according to relatives. Anyone with information should contact any law enforcement agency as soon as possible.