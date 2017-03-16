Search warrants slapped on Happy Dragon

State Excise police, Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies, Lawrenceburg police, Rising Sun police, and the Dearborn County Special Crime Unit served search warrants on the Happy Dragon Restaurant in Lawrenceburg Wednesday, March 15, in connection to a criminal investigation.

No criminal charges have been filed, said Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens in a press release Wednesday.

Deddens thanked the Indiana Department of Revenue for assisting in the investigation.