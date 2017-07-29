Shooting in Manchester leaves one dead, one Injured

A shooting last night Friday, July 28, left a woman dead and a man critically injured.

Police arrested Terry Storey, 55, of 9432 Ind. 48, Aurora, this morning, according to the Indiana State Police and Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department.

He is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Storey was arrested at his residence, just west of the residence where the shooting occurred.

Police responded at about 7:11 p.m. last night to 9-1-1 call that two people had been shot. The shooting resulted in the death of one person. The other was transported to a Cincinnati area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

An adult woman was found dead in the yard and an adult man victim was found injured near the residence.

The injured man was transported to a Cincinnati area hospital where he was being treated for possible life-threatening injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office. Identities will be released when confirmed, according to ISP.

Storey, who resisted arrest and battered a Dearborn County deputy, additionally is charged with resisting law enforcement and battery on a law enforcement officer.

He now is locked up in the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center, Lawrenceburg, pending an initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court.