South Dearborn gears up for its next classes of kindergartners

South Dearborn Community School Corporation has scheduled kindergarten registration for students entering kindergarten in August 2017.

All SDCSC kindergarten classes will be a full day program during the 2017-18 school year. Fees are not due until the school-wide registration week in July.

Kindergarten registration will be held on the following dates and times:

Moores Hill Elementary School kindergarten registration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10.

Dillsboro Elementary School kindergarten registration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

Manchester Elementary School kindergarten registration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

Aurora Elementary School kindergarten registration is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

Each student must present a certified birth certificate, social security card, and immunization record at the time of registration.

If you are unable to locate your child’s certified birth certificate, you can contact the County Administration Building in the county your child was born to obtain a new birth certificate.

Health forms provided at registration will need to be completed and returned to the school during registration week in July or on the first day of school.

The required vaccinations for school readiness are 2 doses of Varicella Vaccine; 5 doses of DPT’s; 4 OPV’s (or IPV’s); 2 MMR’s; 2 Hep A and 3 Hepatitis B vaccines.

If your child has had the chickenpox virus, a written, dated and signed statement by the physician will be the only required documentation. This statement needs to include at least the month and year of the illness in order to be considered adequate.

If your child has not had the chickenpox disease, 2 doses of varicella (chickenpox) vaccine are required. The two doses must be given on or after the first birthday and separated by three months. The immunizations are required by Indiana state law and will be enforced by all schools.

Any missing vaccinations can be obtained through the Dearborn County Health Department.

The Health Department holds monthly immunization clinics and requires that you bring your child’s immunization record with you in order to receive any vaccination. Call for 1-812-537-8843 for dates, times, and any questions you may have.

Students presently enrolled in kindergarten at any South Dearborn School do not have to pre-register for the first grade. The first student day for the 2017-18 school year will be Wednesday, Aug. 2.