Special Olympics athlete headed to Austria

Special Olympics Indiana athlete and snowboarder Chris Perdue, age 18, of South Ripley High School, flew out of the Indianapolis International Airport headed Sunday morning March 12, to Washington D.C. to meet up with all 200 members of Special Olympics USA. The team gathered later that night, after a day of site seeing, for their official send-off party before departing for the 2017 World Winter Games of Special Olympics.

Representatives from Special Olympics USA Premier Sponsor, Bank of America, alongside SO Cheer, welcomed the delegation. The evening was co-emceed by athlete and member of Special Olympics Southern California’s Board of Directors, Special Olympics Ambassador, and ESPN Analyst for the 2015 and 2017 Special Olympics World Games, Dustin Plunkett. Joining Dustin was Scott Thuman of WJLA.

Wolfgang Waldner, the Ambassador of Austria to the US, wished the national team good luck. The athletes and coaches enjoyed authentic fare while learning German from Andreas Pawlitschek of the Austrian Embassy and enjoying Bavarian tunes from the Edelweiss Band.



The send-off ended in chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

Team USA departed for Austria Monday evening, March 13, arrived Tuesday morning, March 14.

About 2,700 atheletes will represent 107 nations. The events include Figure Skating, Speed Skating, Floor Hockey, Floorball, Snowshoeing, Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Snowboarding and Stick Shooting.

Special Olympics USA, the national team that represents the United States at the Special Olympics World Summer and Winter Games, is comprised of 141 athletes, 40 coaches and approximately 20 delegation members who support team operations.

The delegation also includes Special Olympics Unified Sports teams, where people with and without intellectual disabilities compete together, as teammates. Team members will compete in seven sports: alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding, snowshoeing and speed skating.

ESPN will provide full coverage of the event.

visit http://www.austria2017.org/en/news-medien/news/news-detail/espns-groundb....

For more information about the World Winter games visit http://www.austria2017.org/en/home.

Chris' Schedule

Sun., 3/12 Depart Indianapolis International Airport for D.C.

Mon., 3/13 Depart D.C. with Team USA to Austria

Tues., 3/14 Arrive in Austria

Wed., 3/15 Home Town Activities

Thurs., 3/16 Depart for Game towns/Training Day

Fri., 3/17 Inspections & Assessments

Sat., 3/18 Divisioning Super-G/Opening Ceremonies

Sun., 3/19 Super-G Finals

Mon., 3/20 Divisioning Giant Slalom

Tues., 3/21 Giant Slalom Finals

Fri., 3/24 Award Ceremonies (Snowboarding)/Closing Ceremonies

Sat., 3/25 Departs for Home