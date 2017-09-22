State enters agreement to purchase land for port

The Ports of Indiana entered into an agreement Thursday, Sept. 26, to purchase 725 acres along the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg and Aurora to advance the plan towards building a port in Lawrenceburg, said Lawrenceburg Mayor Kelly Mollaun.

Tanners Creek Development has been decommissioning the power plant and cleaning up the site formerly owned by American Electric Power/Indiana Michigan Power Tanners Creek Plant closed in 2015. Most of the land purchased was owned by American Electric Power/Indiana Michigan Power.

“While we’re only beginning this process, it’s hard not to be excited by the prospect of a fourth port in Indiana,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“The economic benefits to the region and the state as a whole would be game-changing providing new jobs and development opportunities.”

The agreement allows Ports of Indiana to study environmental and economic viability of port just south of downtown Lawrenceburg, said Mollaun.

It also gives Ports of Indiana until December 2018 to decide if the site is suitable for a port. The agency would pay $8 million for the land, said Rich Cooper, Ports of Indiana CEO.

“We welcome this opportunity to explore the possibility of a fourth port for our state and are eager to move quickly to determine the viability of this land for use as a port to attract major investments and further spur southeast Indiana’s economy,” said Cooper.