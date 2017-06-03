Students caution: Pause Before You Post

To help raise awareness and advocate against cyber bullying, East Central High School seniors Lindsay Bischoff and Erin Wilhelm have established an anti-cyber bullying campaign, Pause Before You Post, whose purpose is to educate members of the community as part of their FCCLA Star Event.

In January, they presented to fifth-grade students at the North Dearborn Elementary School about the dangers of cyber bullying and plan to talk to parents through various forms of media and community events.

In our growing age of technology, phones, computers, and other electronic devices have become much more available to kids, and at an increasingly young age.

While electronic devices can provide parents and their kids with safety and convenience, there also are many problems associated with their use including cyber bullying.

Cyber bullying can be extremely harmful to kids, but because these issues are so exclusive to the new generation, many adults and parents may not realize they are happening. That is why the East Central

High School Chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America wants to impact the community in a positive way by helping to end cyber bullying and by advocating for teen safety on the Internet.

Did you know that 52 percent of young people report being cyber bullied? And that 88 percent of teens using social media say they have seen someone be mean or cruel to another person on a social network site?

Do you have a social media account? Do your kids? The majority of young people have either seen or experienced cyber bullying, meaning that it is likely that your child has too. Have you seen any tormenting, threatening, harassing, or embarrassing comments? Your child probably has too.

Cyber bullying is an issue that continues to grow every day. Most teens use their social medias to post all of their feelings, but they do not take the time to think about how their actions can affect a person.

Cyber bullying is when a teen or pre-teen sends something tormenting, threatening, harassing, or embarrassing to another young person using the Internet or other technologies, like cell phones.

Many times the people who are cyber bullying do not realize they are doing it. Every person takes things differently. Even though you may not intend for something you say to hurt someone, you never know how they might take it.

Pause before you post, think about what you are going to post or send and make sure that you take into consideration other people’s feelings.

To the parents of teens and preteens, monitor your children’s accounts to make sure that they do not harm another individual. Encourage them to report any harmful things they may see online. Cyber bullying has many harmful effects that can even lead to suicide. It will take the efforts of everyone to fully put a stop to cyber bullying.