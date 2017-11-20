Tanner’s Creek Whiskey makes its holiday debut

Crafted exclusively for Indiana whiskey lovers, Tanner’s Creek Blended Bourbon Whiskey is making its holiday debut throughout the state.

“Made by Hoosiers for Hoosiers,” Tanner’s Creek is produced by MGP Ingredients’ distillery team in Lawrenceburg, aka Whiskey City, and is crafted in one of the state’s oldest distilleries dating back more than 170 years, said Andrew Mansinne, vice president of brands, MGP Ingredients.

The name Tanner’s Creek comes from the waterway that has long been in service to transport grain, barrels and whiskey.

Introduced this fall, Tanner’s Creek reflects the distillery’s high-rye style of bourbon and mingles multiple whiskies to build layers of complexity.

Not your typical blended bourbon whiskey, Tanner’s Creek starts with sweet and spicy notes, with hints of vanilla and caramel. Full-bodied with fruit notes of apple, pear and raisin, Tanner’s Creek has a bold yet smooth finish, said Mansinne.

“We are proud to offer Tanner’s Creek in Indiana to honor our state’s contribution to American distilled spirits,” said Mansinne.

“From our years of experience in blending bourbons and other whiskeys, we know that combining different mash bills creates a product that is greater than the sum of its parts. We combined several of our bourbons and whiskeys to create Tanner’s Creek, and to deliver a great taste experience,” he said.

Celebrating Indiana heritage, Tanner’s Creek is a sponsor of the Indiana Forest Alliance and its commitment to preserving local forestry and biodiversity for generations to come.

Packaged in a unique painted bottle, the label pays homage to the great state of Indiana. Tanner’s Creek retails for a suggested $34.99 per 750-ml bottle; 85 proof.

For more information, visit www.tannerscreekwhiskey.com or Tanners CreekWhiskey on Facebook.