Teachers helping teachers: Retired educators offer classroom grants

The Dearborn County Retired Teachers, with the help of some very loyal business sponsors, recently were able to award three Educator Grant/Awards.

Duke Energy funded Heather Lunsford’s wobble stool request for fifth grade students at Sunman Elementary.

According to Lunsford, wobble stools “allow students to stay seated during instruction but also move around to get energy out.”

Alternative seating allows students to better focus on the task at hand; they are, therefore, less disruptive in the classroom because they have the ability to move. Some students have the sensory need to move. The stools help to control fidgeting. With less and less time given to recess, more seat time is required of these young people.

The wobble stools allow for some movement in a contained setting.

Valley Rural Utility Company of Hidden Valley sponsored Fizz Ed: PE for Generation Z. The award was presented to Terri Schmeltzer, principal at St. John Evangelical Lutheran School in Aurora.

According to the application, multiple studies have been done to suggest that immediate and constant access to technology has negatively affected today’s youth physically. Post-millennial students are more comfortable competing with video games than with traditional physical education games. The number of students avoiding physical exertion is dramatically increasing.

As this trend continues, the percentage of students who have reduced strength and flexibility because of lack of physical activity is ever increasing. Cooperation and teamwork will be learned through physical movement.

The Dearborn County Retired Teachers Foundation award was given to Barb Katenkamp, second grade teacher at North Dearborn Elementary. As the emphasis is now of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), new science standards require students to solve simple problems by constructing new or improved tools or objects. STEM kits will help the students to think creatively, to problem-solve, and to engage in hands-on science projects.

The Dearborn County Retired Teachers promote innovative and creative learning in the classroom. Funding for the Educator Grant-Award is done through the annual Teachers’ Treasures Sale. This year the sale will be held Thursday, July 20, 9 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hubbell’s Corner, east of Sunman, and again Friday, July 21, 9 a.m., at the Aurora Lion’s Club.

All active teachers, private and parochial, home-school teachers, and parents are invited to view the items for use in their classroom or for use with their children and grandchildren. For information about the sale contact Jim Pierce, 1-812-623-5125.