Two women apprehended after high-speed pursuit

Two Louisville women were apprehended after a Greendale Utilities vehicle stolen near Greendale Cinemas was spotted heading into Kentucky.

The vehicle was stolen around 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, March 28. Greendale police officers searched the surrounding area attempting to locate the vehicle. At approximately 10:03 a.m., assistant chief Jeff Lane spotted a Greendale Utilities vehicle near the Carroll Cropper Bridge heading into Kentucky. Lane pursued te vehicle along with officer Dustin Hatfield and police chief DeWayne Uhlman.

The two females led Greendale Police officers on a high-speed pursuit, disposing of the white 2003 Crown Vic at the Mineola exit where they then took a white Ford truck from an area business.

The pursuit ended on Donaldson Highway near the Greater Cincinnati Airport where the females were apprehended at approximately 10:19 a.m.

The females were later identified as Renee M. Wright and Crystal F. Yates, both of Louisville.

Other departments involved were Lawrenceburg Police, airport police, Erlanger Police and Boone County Sheriff's Department.