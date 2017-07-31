UPDATED: Deceased woman's husband fights for life as suspect heads to court

Kyle Black was fighting for his life Monday morning, July 31, after he and his wife, Brittany, were shot once each with a shotgun by a neighbor Friday evening, July 28, leaving Brittany dead in the lawn of their Manchester Township home off Ind. 148.

Suspected shooter Terry Wayne Storey, 55, was charged Monday with one count of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, obstruction of justice, battery on a police officer, and resisting law enforcement.

All charges are felonies excluding the resisting charge, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, who held a press conference Monday with Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, and other officials at the Dearborn County Courthouse, Lawrenceburg. ISP is the lead investigating department.

On Monday, Dearborn Circuit Court Judge James D. Humphrey denied bond, appointed a public defender, and set Storey’s pre-trial hearing for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The aggravated battery charge stems from the 12-gauge gunshot wound that resulted in Kyle Black, 37, losing a kidney, part of his colon, and damage to his liver, said Deddens, who added a second surgery was planned for Monday. Kyle Black was in critical condition Monday morning, said Deddens.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant removed and threw into the trash two spent 12-gauge shotgun shell casings, and he did this in the attempt to prevent these from being produced or being used as evidence,” said Deddens.

The shooting motive has not been determined, but Deddens acknowledged rumors it was over a property line dispute.

“However, we found no evidence that it had been a recent dispute, so at this point it all still is ongoing,” she said.

Authorities briefly talked to Kyle Black at University Hospital Sunday, July 30, in an effort to establish a motive, but he responded he had no idea why he and his wife had been targeted.

“It was somewhat out of the blue,” said Deddens, characterizing Kyle Black’s response.

Wheeles also confirmed there had been a previous report of “some kind of property dispute,” but it was not recent or continuous up to the day of the shooting. Police also continue to investigate from where Storey allegedly pulled the trigger twice.

“However, the evidence we found at the scene indicates that the shots came from the direction of Mr. Storey’s property,” he said.

Brittany Black, 30, was on a riding mower cutting the grass, when her husband sensed something was wrong and decided to check on his wife, who was shot in the back of the head, according to court testimony.

Storey has a criminal record charge and conviction history in Dearborn, and Ripley counties in Indiana, and in neighboring Hamilton County, Ohio, including battery against a public safety official, criminal trespassing, and resisting arrest in 2016. Storey was released from probation Friday, June 9, said Deddens.

The shootings took place at about 7 p.m. Kyle Black made the 9-1-1 call at 7:09. The Blacks moved to the residence about five years ago, said Deddens.

