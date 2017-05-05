U.S. 52 reopens near Franklin-Dearborn county line
Staff Report
U.S. 52 reopened to traffic today, Friday, May 5, near the Whitewater River south of New Trenton and the Dearborn-Franklin county line.
U.S. 52 was closed in early March after runoff from heavy rains washed out a drainage structure.
Contractor Geostabilization International reinforced both sides of the roadway and built a new retaining wall on the downhill side. Milestone Contractors installed a 30-inch corrugated metal pipe, built a new inlet and restored the roadway.