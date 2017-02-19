Valley Supply arsonists plead guilty

With their victims Gary and Judy Copeland attending, Curtis Matthew Taulbee and Devon Ray Radcliff, both 20, pleaded guilty to Burglary, a Level 3 Felony, and Arson, a Level 4 Felony, in the break-in and arson of Valley Supply Hardware, Rising Sun, overnight May 22 and May 23.

The two men also pleaded guilty to Burglary, a Level 5 Felony, in the Sept. 23 and 24, 2015, break-in to the concession stand at Rising Sun High School.

The pleas in Ohio County Circuit Court Friday, Feb. 17, were part of negotiated plea agreements.

