Watch for the Squatch

The elusive Sasquatch is heading to Dearborn County in October, and he has wisdom to share.

Throughout the month he will share facts about drugs, alcohol and tobacco, creating quite a sensation.

All you have to do it pick up a tracking sheet, available online or at one of several county tracking stations.

Sponsored by Dearborn County Citizens Against Substance Abuse, the Squatch Watch will lead up to Red Ribbon Week during the last week of October.

If you collect each fact and write it down, you could win a prize before it’s all over.

Most important the hunt will give kids and parents the chance to discuss, the dangers of drug use, which in these times is a must.

For a lot of schools, the serious message of Red Ribbon Week was getting lost in events such as silly socks days. There was a need to refocus and find a way to spread the message about the dangers of drug, alcohol and tobacco use, in a way that captured the attention of kids and parents, said Amy Rose, Dearborn Coutny CASA Youth Advisor.

While brainstorming, she came up with the idea of looking for Sasquash.

“I just grabbed it out of the air. I just said what if we go Sasquashing and it snowballed from there,” said Rose.

Everyone is always looking for answers to stop drug abuse, but the answers always seem elusive, like Sasquatch, she said.

Squatch Watch is a way to keep the mood light, while addressing an important issue, she said.

Parents can drive their kids around for a fun activity, looking for drug, alcohol and tobacco facts, giving families a place to start a conversation, said Rose.

The facts are handwritten on to a tracking sheet that kids can turn in to a research station to be entered for a drawing for a grand prize worth over $250, consisting of gift certificates and many other items, she said.

Those who are the first to find the Sasquatch at various locations, will find a special prize hanging in a baggie on the hook on his back, she said.

For those who can not drive around, a mini-Sasquatch hunt activity has been given to the county public schools with $50 Amazon gift certificates available for grand prizes, said Rose.

The clues will be age-appropriate and participating schools can add a few facts of their own, she said.

Rose said she does not even mind if people share facts for the tracking sheet, because each student will have to handwrite the message on to their tracking sheet, she said.

“They have seen it and said it to themselves. That is the goal,” said Rose.

People already are asking her where Sasquatch will be, but that is being kept top secret, she said.

She will stress, however, Sasquatch will be on public property, so no trespassing, she said.

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, huge cardboard cutouts of Sasquatch will be placed around the county for 27 days.

Pick up a tracking sheet, available at www.dearborncountycasa.com or during business hours at one of the following the “research stations”:

Register Publications, 126 W. High St., Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg Community Center, 423 Walnut St. Lawrenceburg

Aurora Recreational Community Center, 404 Green Blvd., Aurora

Greendale Cinema, 1605 Flossie Drive, Greendale

Blacklist, 231 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg

Adam’s Art & Supply, 303 Walnut St. Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg Public Library, 150 Mary St. Lawrenceburg

North Dearborn Branch Library, 5969 Dole Road, West Harrison

Then return the completed sheet to one of the research stations before Sasquatch disappears to be eligible for the grand prize drawing, said Rose.

Anyone turning in a completed tracking sheet at Greendale Cinema also will receive a free medium popcorn, she said.

“I really just hope it is a conversion starter. We know prevention works,” said Rose.

For more information go to www.dearborncountycasa.com.